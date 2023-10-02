Those good old days

ANI

Veteran actor Saira Banu took to Instagram on Sunday to commemorate the 47th anniversary of her film Hera Pheri, reliving her experiences of working alongside great actors Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. She shared a picture of herself with Vinod and Amitabh. She also posted short videos from the movie. Along with the photos and videos she penned a lengthy note.

She wrote, “It was a very happy and enjoyable time to have done Hera Pheri. Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna played crafty tricksters in the movie and I played a cunning female swindler. Director Prakash Mehra let the three of us have a free hand at all the outrageously funny scenes. I had already done a lot of work with Vinod in films such as Purab Aur Paschim, Aarop, and Nehle Pe Dehla and with Amitabh in Zameer. We had a wonderfully relaxed atmosphere and the three of us would work at suggestions to make the scenes riotously funny especially in the scenes where Vinod is constantly trying to tone down Amitabh from being overly romantic to the heroine. My own favourite scene is where I am rattling off in Marathi and Vinod is trying to curb Amitabh’s zealous attempts to sit next to me. Please see and enjoy these scenes. #47YearsToHeraPheri.”

