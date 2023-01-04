Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty drop hint for their next collaboration, 'Singham Again'

After Cirkus, which didn’t garner much appreciation, director Rohit Shetty has now returned to his most-loved franchises, Singham. Ajay Devgn, who was part of the previous two instalments, has now with the director teased fans about the third part.

Ajay Devgnshared a picture with Rohit Shetty on Twitter and captioned it as: “Made a good start to the New Year with #RohitShetty’s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is fire. God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster.” The first two movies from the Singham Franchise were loved by the fans! — TMS