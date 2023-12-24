Three cheers

Netflix and Shondaland have announced that Bridgerton will return for a lavish Season 3 in 2024. The season will be split into two four-episode parts, with part one premiering on May 16, 2024, followed by part two on June 13. As previously announced, viewers can anticipate witnessing the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

A video, featuring a voiceover by Lady Whistledown, has also been released. It weaves together fan tweets, comments from various social media platforms and more.