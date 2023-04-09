Three new Star Wars films in the works

ANI

There is good news for all Star Wars fans; the cinematic universe is all set to expand with three new films. James Mangold, Dave Filoni and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct three new Star Wars features. The announcement was made at Star Wars celebration held in London.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said that the company was working on expanding the mythological timeline created by George Lucas by pushing forward, backward and sideways. Mangold’s movie is to be set in the deep past while Obaid-Chinoy’s is set 15 years after the events of Rise of Skywalker, the last Star Wars movie.

Filoni’s feature is to be set in the so-called present, as it will act as a climactic event for the current Star Wars series The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Ahsoka.