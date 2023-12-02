Three sisters, three perspectives

In the heart of Sony SAB’s much-anticipated show Aangan — Aapno Kaa lies a captivating tale that not only celebrates the unconditional bond between a father and his daughters, but also unveils the diverse perspectives of the Sharma sisters on life and marriage. Ayushi Khurana, who essays the role of the youngest daughter Pallavi Sharma, Aditi Rathore as the obedient daughter Tanvi Sharma, and Neetha Shetty as the eldest daughter Deepika Sharma, each bring a distinct flavour to the narrative with their characters.

Says Ayushi, who essays the role of Pallavi Sharma, “For Pallavi, her father and sisters are the core of her world. Witnessing her sisters’ priorities shift dramatically after marriage, she questions the necessity of such a change. Pallavi’s perspective on marriage is not wrong, it’s just unique and also resonates with many young girls who have parents to look after, including myself.”

Neetha Shetty, who essays the character of Deepika Sharma, adds, “Deepika is a modern woman who defies stereotypes. She is an ode to women who give their all to work while perfectly managing their homes. Juggling the responsibilities of supporting her husband, finding time for her sisters, and flourishing as an air hostess, she is the epitome of a empowered woman.”

On her part, Aditi Rathore, who essays the role of Tanvi Sharma, says, “Tanvi isn’t like her outspoken and bold sisters. Firmly rooted in traditional gender roles, she prioritises her role as a wife and mother, and is content being a dedicated housewife. Her journey mirrors the experiences of many women navigating the delicate balance between traditional expectations and personal fulfilment.”