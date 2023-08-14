Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej performs for PM’s Mission LiFE in Delhi

ANI

A live music performance by famous singer Ricky Kej, three-time Grammy Award winner who also received over 100 prizes from 20 different nations, was held in Delhi on Saturday. The jam-packed crowd was treated to 90 minutes of world-class integration of LEDs, Light Sound, and Symphony Band during this musical evening.

In the first iteration of ‘Planet Voices’, the evening highlighted the beauty of nature with a musical composition by Ricky Kej to promote eco-friendly lifestyles, mindful consumption, and concepts of the circular economy.

This project is meant to support the PM’s Mission LiFE at the Siri Fort Auditorium and the Ministry of the Environment, Lifestyle for the Environment, or LiFE. The primary goal of the mission is to promote personal responsibility for the environment through individual action.