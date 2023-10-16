Three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy winner actor Piper Laurie has passed away at the age of 91. According to reports, she died on Saturday in Los Angeles and had been ill for some time. Her representative confirmed the death. She was known for her performances in The Hustler and Carrie. Nominated nine times for an Emmy and three times for an Academy Award, Laurie finally broke through in the live TV drama The Days of Wine and Roses. She was also known for her work in the TV drama, Twin Peaks.
Born Rosetta Jacobs on January 22, 1932, she was renamed her Piper Laurie, and she made her film debut as Ronald Reagan’s daughter in Louisa (1950). She appeared in the 2018 film White Boy Rick.
