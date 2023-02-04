Three's company

Several shows, including Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, among others, have love triangles as part of the storyline. Here is what celebrities feel about them.

Aadesh Chaudhary

Hit formula Aadesh Chaudhary

Yes, love triangles have always been a hit formula in daily soaps. These generally cause issues and improve the interest factor. So, there is nothing wrong, as audiences relate to them easily.

Subuhii Joshii

Current phase Sneha Jain

I think it’s the season of such stories right now. There was a time when saas-bahu dramas were a hit and every other show had a similar concept, then there were the mythological and supernatural phases. These days, people are enjoying love triangles probably because they find them interesting or have experienced something similar in real life.

Ranndeep R Rai

Here to stay Hansa Singh

Love is the essence of our life. So, even in serials, we all see the surge of love triangles! Now these get TRPs and are here to stay.

Teen ka tadka Aniruddh Dave

Yeh jo teen ka tadka hota hai will always have its charm! There are dramatic turns. It has love, rivalry, competition and passion. These things make it more entertaining.

Quite relatable Ranndeep R Rai

Love triangles have always been liked by audiences, be it in films or TV. They make the drama more complex and engage the audiences. Love triangles happen in real life too and so it is all very relatable.

Villain & vamp Mitaali Nag

For any story to work, it is important to play on human emotions. Love, loss, hurt, jealousy, and anger are strong emotions. Whether it is cinema, TV or even web series, if the hero and heroine are away, the audience wants to see them together. If the separation is because of a third person, it’s always better because then you have the villain! That’s why love triangles are popular.

Mitaali Nag

Watch out Subuhii Joshii

I think no one understands a simple love story. There is always some problem in every story. If you show the story directly without any issue, I think no one will be interested in watching it. Therefore, love triangles are popular.