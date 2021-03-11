Thriller, documentary and drama, here is the top OTT releases for this week

May 18: Cyber Hell on Netflix

In this feature-length documentary, director Choi Jin-seong tells the story of two college students, a group of journalists and the cybercrime police officers who chased down the Nth Room, an online criminal network of sexual exploitation. Crafted from interviews, archives, animation and reenactments, the film reveals how the girls were coerced into uploading explicit materials of themselves to Telegram chat rooms, for which ringleaders charged fees in cryptocurrency for tens of thousands of users to access.

May 20: Panchayat Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video

The sequel of this hilarious drama will reveal the story as it moves ahead from the point where Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) and Rinki (Pooja Singh) bump on to each other, generating a spark. The storyline of this new season will dive deep into the hilarious and innocent world of Panchayat and traverse through myriad layers of romance, drama and the formidable woman power (Neena Gupta) in the terrains of Phulera.

May 20: Escaype Live on Disney+ Hotstar