Tia Bajpai wears her crown & how!

Actress Tia Bajpai, who has been a part of several projects, ventured into solo music during Covid lockdown and came out with her first 3D song Bon Appetit, which became a hit overnight.

Tia is now back in India after finishing her film shoot in Europe and is all set to release her English track.

Talking about the same Tia says, “It’s an English musical film, called The Secret Dimension. It’s about an artist’s journey, the ups and downs, the dark side of fame and the beauty of never giving up. With our film, we’ve tried to bring out the pain and the beauty of human emotions. Each and every song has its own meaning and situation. Wearing My Crown, the song I’m releasing first, is my answer to all the people who make an artist’s difficult yet beautiful journey, more difficult.” Talking about her inspiration, Tia says, “When you choose to be an artist and pursue a career in the entertainment industry, you open yourself to a lot of outside energy that you have no control over. You have to face rejections and that’s not everyone’s cup of tea. You will be rejected seven times out of 10. Hold your head high. Make sure the crown stays intact.”