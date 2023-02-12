On World Marriage Day today, we find out what it takes to stay married and in love

Sheetal

February is not just a month of love but it has a designated day to celebrate what follows after you have found love — a forever bond sealed with marriage.

Yes, you heard it right. On the second Sunday of February we celebrate World Marriage Day. And in the times when we practise self-love, enjoy options thanks to dating apps, we find out what it takes to stay married and in love, as the theme this year is — Love One Another.

Here are some ideal married celebrities whose social media feed drop some serious couple goals. They share their success formula...

Clarity of thought

I believe in the institution of marriage. Life is all about loving your family. You need to balance your personal and professional life. It’s not easy to take out time given the demands of the profession and that is the challenge. One must have clarity of thought and understanding. It needs a lot of maturity and patience to have a successful marriage. You need to be together yet retain your individuality.

Growing together

We got married at a very young age and then we came to Mumbai when we were in our early 20s. We faced many challenges while adjusting to a new city with no friends and support system. I think getting married at an early age has an advantage as you grow up together. My wife is a housewife and she is holding that front while I am busy making my life, my career and looking after my family. When you grow together, when you do everything together, marriages have a better chance of survival.

Compassion & trust

Marriage is a two-way street. A successful marriage needs love, compassion, trust, understanding, and a lot of hard work. For a marriage to work, both partners have to be flexible. As my husband is not from the entertainment industry, my working hours were not normal for him. I had to make him understand that I may be required to shoot overnight sometimes by making him pick and drop me off so that he could understand our work culture. Being around and working in close proximity with other men was another thing that was not a part of his work culture. So, I made sure to introduce my husband to all my male co-actors. In fact, now some of them are closer to him than me. Just like every couple, we have our bad days too. But we remember that we are now setting an example for our son Rudransh to have a healthy and happy life.

Talk it out

Every relationship comes with its own set of challenges. Talking of marriage, there are a lot of things which are not talked about or addressed. Where there is a communication gap, there will be differences. Couples should just sit and talk and find ways to lead a better life. But if there are a lot of differences and cannot communicate, then seeking help from outside is also not wrong. Like it or not, marriage needs adjustments and compromises. Everyone should know how to balance it.