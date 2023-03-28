Trailer for the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is out

Makers of the Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have revealed the official trailer for its final season. The premiere of the series, which has been breaking barriers for the past six years, will be released in a three-episode capsule on April 14, 2023. New episodes will be released weekly, till the last one on May 26.
The last season features the return Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino have known ‘exactly’ how the series would end since the end of season four last year. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; six Critics Choice Awards; four Screen Actors Guild Awards; three Golden Globe Awards and more.
