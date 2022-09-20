Rom-com 'Meow The Secret Boy' set for a premiere in India

Zing channel seem to have gotten the pulse of Gen-Z’s entertainment appetite. The K-drama fever is growing nationwide, and fans across the country are looking out for the next awesome rom-com. Surprising them once again, Zing has announced a new show — Meow The Secret Boy (MTSB). Showcasing a soulful love story, the show promises humour along with a number of twists. MTSB was launched on September 19 and will air on weekdays at 6 pm.
Meow The Secret Boy is a live adaptation of a popular Korean webtoon. It’s a spellbinding tale about Hong Jo’s feelings for Sol Ah, a graphic designer who isn’t quite friendly with cats. However, Hong Jo is not just a human being, and time will tell how well he hides his secret! The narrative brings to the fore the purity of a true bond, bolted with the pain of unconditional love, all culminating into the real question —“Will Hong Jo reveal his real identity to Sol Ah?”
