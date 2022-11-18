Deepika Padukone jets off to Assam to shoot for Fighter with Hrithik Roshan

Deepika Padukone, on Thursday morning, jetted off to start the shooting of her upcoming action thriller Fighter. The Piku actor slayed in the lady-boss look as she donned a black turtleneck paired up with an oversized black blazer. She matched her outfit with white sweatpants and accessorized her look with black sunglasses and combat boots.

Recently, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a picture on his Instagram stories and announced that he had kick-started the shooting of Fighter and now Deepika has also joined the Super 30 actor and director Siddharth Anand. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

The makers recently unveiled a new poster and release date of the film. Fighter is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024, and it marks Deepika and Hrithik’s first on-screen collaboration.

Deepika will also be seen in director Siddharth Anand’s next action thriller film Pathaan, along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

The film will release in theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from that, she also has a pan-India film Project K, along with South-Indian actor Prabhas and The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

#Assam #deepika padukone #hrithik roshan