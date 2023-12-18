Time for disguise

In this ongoing sequence of Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, Aman Gandhi, who essays the character of Ayush, decides to disguise himself as Lakshmi to fool the cops.
Aman says, “I am so happy that my character in Bhagya Lakshmi has given me so many opportunities. I get to try out many things, and as an actor, I love this process as it helps me showcase my work in different ways and allows me to learn something new every day. The character is so different that I would never get bored of it and that’s the beauty of Ayush. I really enjoyed the little time I got to dress up like a seven-year-old Lakshmi, as it is a fun sequence where we are trying to hide Lakshmi from the mental asylum doctors and the cops.”
