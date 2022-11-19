Time for transformation: Kartik Aaryan to play a boxer in his next film

After the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has some exciting projects in his kitty; one of them is with filmmaker Kabir Khan. Reportedly the actor will be seen playing the role of a boxer in the as yet untitled film. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 star is being trained under Alia Bhatt’s brother, Rahul Bhatt, for his transformation. A source close to the project shares, “It’s going to be a big challenge for Kartik Aaryan as he has to get a bulky body to play a boxer. The actor has already begun the training under Rahul Bhatt in Rajkot, where Kartik is shooting for Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.” — TMS