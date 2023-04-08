Time to celebrate

Rani Mukerji’s film Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway has been praised for its emotional quotient and the high-intensity drama. Made on a reasonable budget, the film made Rs 35 crore at the box office. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya and Balaji Gauri played prominent parts in the film. Ashima Chibber’s direction helped to touch topics least discussed and ensured that the actors gave their best. The team celebrated the film and it’s run at the box office. Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh were present.