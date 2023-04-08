Time to celebrate

Rani Mukerji’s film Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway has been praised for its emotional quotient and the high-intensity drama. Made on a reasonable budget, the film made Rs 35 crore at the box office. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya and Balaji Gauri played prominent parts in the film. Ashima Chibber’s direction helped to touch topics least discussed and ensured that the actors gave their best. The team celebrated the film and it’s run at the box office. Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh were present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind
Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister
Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence
Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...
Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge
Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate
Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore
He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken t...