Timeless classics on Comedy Central

Comedy Central has set up a fun-filled line-up for the month of July. From Parks & Recreation to dramatic Schitt’s Creek, viewers are in for a comedic treat all night long from 8 pm to 12 am, Monday through Friday.

Starting at 8 pm, dive into the quirky and heartwarming world of Schitt’s Creek. Follow the Rose family members as they adjust to their newfound, humble life in a small town after losing their fortune. Featuring Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, this show delivers plenty of laughs.

At 10 pm, Parks & Recreation will start streaming. Set in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, the show follows the dedicated public servants of the Parks Department, led by the enthusiastic Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler).