Timeless taste of Amritsar

A legendary name in Amritsar’s food map, Kesar Da Dhaba located at Chowk Passian, Gali Rajpura continues to serve its iconic flavours, carrying forward a legacy that dates back to 1916. Known for its slow-cooked comfort food, the highlight remains the famed dal makhani, simmered overnight in large brass vessels and finished with a rich ghee tadka. Pair it with crisp laccha paranthas from the traditional tandoor, or explore favourites like palak paneer, kadhi pakoda, shahi paneer and Amritsari chane. With its time-honoured recipes and rustic charm, the dhaba offers an authentic taste of Punjab’s culinary heritage.

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PLAY: Chandigarh

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Punjab Unplugged

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Patiala Mehfil Live promises an intimate evening where Punjabi music, culture and mood blend seamlessly into a soulful experience. Set at The Wildflower by FHR in Karoran, the event opens its gates at 5 pm on March 28, inviting audiences to unwind in a relaxed, mehfil-style setting. Curated to celebrate timeless melodies and the warmth of live performances, it brings together artistes who keep the essence of Punjab alive through music. With tickets starting at ₹2,999, the event offers a refined yet heartfelt escape from the rush of everyday life, perfect for those seeking culture, connection and a lingering musical high.

Love: Chandigarh

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Word Fest

A vibrant celebration of words and ideas, the Spring Edition of Chandigarh Lit Festival 2026, Literari, returns to Hyatt Centric on March 28. Organised by the Chandigarh Literary Society, the day-long festival brings together authors, poets and thought leaders for engaging conversations and cultural exchange. Highlights include sessions on geopolitics, leadership and literature, featuring voices like Manish Tewari, Smriti Zubin Irani and Geet Chaturvedi. From panel discussions and book launches to multilingual poetry at Mehfil-e-Sukhan, the festival promises a rich, immersive experience for literature enthusiasts across the region.