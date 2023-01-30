Tina Datta evicted from Bigg Boss house

Filmmaker Farah Khan hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar on Colors’ Bigg Boss 16 and spared no housemate! With the finale around the corner, the episode was replete with fear of eviction. And it all concluded on a solemn note with the eviction of Tina Datta. She was nominated for eviction along with Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Having received the least number of votes from the audience, Tina bid farewell to the show.

Speaking about her eviction, Tina says, “I had my inhibitions about signing up for Bigg Boss 16 because surviving in this house can be very challenging. I’m proud of the way I held myself together and stayed strong in the House. No other experience would have taught me as many life lessons as I learnt on the show. I thank everyone who has worked hard to put this incredible show together. Now that I’m out of the House, I feel that I can take on anything. I wish the contestants all the best, but I am rooting for Priyanka to win.”