Tina Datta's emotional appeal

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum is about a royal family. Despite being a prince from the royal Barot family, Shivendra Barot (Jay Bhanushali) falls for Surilli (Tina Datta), who knows nothing about the royal ways of life.

In a scene, to keep Barot awake after a grievous injury, she musters up the courage to sing again to save him.

To make it look authentic, Tina revealed that she lent her voice for the scene and really enjoyed the entire process. She said, “It was a highly challenging task for me as I had to balance multiple emotions simultaneously. I was pleading for help and crying, yet anxious about Shivendra’s condition. The only way to keep him awake was through my singing. Incorporating three to four different emotions into my singing was a challenging aspect.”