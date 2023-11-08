Actress Mouni Roy shared some important tips to strengthen relationships on the show Temptation Island, which streams on JioCinema. The actress said not talking too much about your former partner and not overthinking is the mantra for a perfect relationship. Here’s what Mouni, the ‘Queen of Hearts’ from Temptation Island, shared.
- Take interest in your partner’s interests: Building a common ground is crucial for a thriving connection. Mouni emphasises the importance of sharing interests to engage in activities together and deepen the bond.
- Don’t talk about your ex too much: Avoid delving into the past excessively. Mouni advises against talking too much about ex-partners, as it can potentially bother the current partner and hinder the growth of a relationship.
- Don’t overthink: Overanalysing every aspect of a relationship can lead to unnecessary complications. Mouni encourages going with the flow, allowing connections to develop organically.
- Don’t Forget to Have Fun: Embrace the little joys in relationships. Having fun together strengthens the bond. A touch of playfulness can be a powerful ingredient for a lasting and fulfilling connection.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...