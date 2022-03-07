To celebrate International Women’s Day, this week on OTT features women-centric shows

March 7: Kandi & The Gang on hayu

Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker run an ever-evolving restaurant empire in Atlanta. Their Southern-eatery, Old Lady Gang or the OLG, consisting of Kandi’s mum, Mama Joyce, and Aunts Nora and Bertha, is busier than ever. The restaurant has been a fan-favourite for their classic Southern dishes, but peeling back the curtains on this family-owned restaurant reveals that mixing business and relatives can sometimes create a recipe for tension.

March 8: Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You on Netflix

Taylor Tomlinson returns to Netflix with her second original comedy special, Look At You. Taylor hilariously shares an intimate look at her struggles with mental health, grief, and dating. This stand-up special has been filmed at the historic Wilbur Theatre in Boston.

March 10: Anamika on MX Player

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, this web series stars Sunny Leone in the lead role. It highlights the chase of an intelligent agent, who suffers amnesia and has allegedly gone rogue. The 8-episode gun-fu action series revolves around Anamika (Sunny) who has no memory of her life except for the fact that three years back, Dr Prashant saved her from a lethal accident.

March 9: The Andy Warhol Diaries on Netflix

From executive producer Ryan Murphy and director Andrew Rossi, this six-part portrait of a legend chronicles the remarkable life of Andy Warhol from the intimate vantage point offered by the artist’s posthumously published diaries. Beginning with his childhood in Pittsburgh, the series traces Warhol’s diverse journey moving between mediums and through eras as an artist.”