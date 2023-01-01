To dreams and hopes: Living in the moment, good work, a healthy balance between personal and professional life and box office minting money... are some of the things on celebs’ New Year wish list

Mona

New Year, new hopes, new beginnings... as we bid bye to 2022 that was rather harsh on cinema, here’s to hoping 2023 brings along much needed cheer and hits for the industry. Celebs open up on their vacay plans, road map for the coming year and their dreams and desires for the entertainment industry.

A phenomenal year ahead

I am ringing in the New Year in a serene place surrounded by nature. I want to make a shift from a smartphone to an “unsmart” phone because getting rid of intelligent devices around us is probably the smartest thing we will do. I wish well for the industry — the producers get their money, the directors make excellent films, and they get accolades. The artistes get all the love and affection and make great hits, and all the technicians and everyone else get their due. In 2023, I will return to the big screen after six years, and I hope I get the same love that I received in 2022 on shows like Mismatched, Inside Edge, Dr. Arora, Bamini and Boys and Kaali. Vidya Malavade, actor

A bit of everything

Year 2022 was good for OTT, many Indian web series came and did well, and a couple of movies as well. I am definitely looking to do a lot of good work and explore different markets. Everyone now has understood the impact of Covid, and it’s not supposed to be taken lightly, we all have to do the simple basic things which we have done in the last two three years to sail through it. Abhishek Kapur, actor

To greater challenges

Better time management is my 2023 agenda. I want to ensure a balance between travelling, acting and staying with family that is based out of Singapore. Also, I hope to choose the best opportunities and make a mark. I will keep doing my social work diligently, create better opportunities for the underprivileged and others like the paediatric cancer patients that I work for. I want to complete writing my book and to propagate my new found platform One Rishta. Rituparna Sengupta, actor

Love and laughter

My professional life is going great, and I want to do a perfect stand up show and gift it to comedy lovers. I am working on it and I am 100 per cent sure people will love it because I tested and confirmed the writing in my corporate shows. Let’s make people happy 24 X7 with limitless and meaningful laughter. Cheers 2023, wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Navin Prabhakar, comedian

Innovation & experimentation

I wish the industry works smoothly and there is more work for everyone. May we become more open to innovation and experimentation. I want to try different things apart from choreography. Rajit Dev, choreographer

Life’s here and now

Year 2022 was good and I am sure 2023 will be even better. I didn’t take up TV shows in 2022 as I am working on something that’s due in 2023. I will be in Jammu on New Year with my family. There is no celebration without family. Life is here and now. Everyone should work hard and live life one day at a time. Aly Goni, actor

All set for the new run

This year taught us all a lot. After about two years of no or staggered work, people put their hardwork to make up for the time lost. I am hoping we reap its benefits in 2023. Thankfully, India enjoyed a good track record with vaccinations, as long as we take necessary precautions, we will be able to sail through the new strain. Mukesh Rishi, actor

Director’s seat

Professionally I wish to see my directorial - Lord Curzon Ki Haveli - travel the world and get a successful release. I want to support younger actors from the theatre. In personal sphere, I want to spend more time with my wife and for a month in a year work as a Manny (baby sitter) and walk dogs in Europe and America. Also, to finish reading the Srimadbhagwatam in my quest of studying our Vedas. I wish everyone happiness by being conscious in our daily choices. Anshuman Jha, actor

Live life to the fullest

I wish that our industry produces better cinema, adapting to the changing of times is the only way. I think we all know the Covid monster now, take all precautions needed but life must go on. I’m not afraid anymore. To live life to the fullest without any fear or worry. Shama Sikander, actor