To get a tattoo done, look for someone who is not only reputed but also certified, says Ashish Kailay

Yathesht Pratiraj

Tattoo artist Ashish Kailay specialises in portraits and he has inked many on rappers such as Sky from the group Bad Mundey, Badbola and MC Bamania.

Ashish comes from a humble background, but he has always strived to take his art to a different level. “My family wanted me to take up a government job. But I loved sketching and always wanted to make a space for myself in the field of art. I began my journey as a tattoo artist when people were unaware of this form of art,” he says.

Bursting a few myths about tattoos, he says, “You’re not eligible for a government job if you get a tattoo. As far as donating blood goes, you need to wait for six months after getting a tattoo or piercing done, and in terms of a government job, you might lose an opportunity in the armed forces if a tattoo you have is deemed indecent, sexist, or racist. A small, innocuous tattoo like a religious symbol or the name of a dear one is permitted,” he said.

He has a piece of advice for those who plan to get a tattoo. “There are certain things that you need to keep in mind. One should never get a temporary tattoo, as it might cause an infection. You need to select something that is close to your heart before getting one. One needs to look for someone who is not only reputed but also certified. Before getting a tattoo, you need to look at their sketches. Another thing that you need to keep in mind is whether the artist uses a cartridge needle or not. Because the kind of detailing that one would get with it is unmatched.”

Ashish is happy that people, who earlier had apprehensions about tattoos are now coming forth and getting one, as they feel if something is close enough to you, it deserves a permanent place on your body as well.