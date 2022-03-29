Neeraj Chopra launches his YouTube channel

Tokyo Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra is the latest entrant on YouTube India’s platform.

The javelin thrower will share glimpses from his life in the form of short and long-format videos on his sport and fitness. Neeraj says, “I have been overwhelmed with the amount of love and support I have received from across quarters ever since my Tokyo win. It has also been heartening to see the greater interest in athletics and javelin as a sport since then. To some extent, I want to ensure that I can help those who are taking an interest in sport and fitness.”

Speaking about the content on his channel, he says, “It will be a mix of videos, but largely around my life as a javelin thrower and as an athlete. I want to give viewers a glimpse into my training regimen and the hard work behind the medals.”

The player adds, “I genuinely believe that there is no shortcut to success, and my goal is to showcase my work in the hope that it would guide the next generation.”