'To the mountains we go': Vijay Deverakonda to send 100 fans to Manali as his New Year gift initiative

Vijay Deverakonda has struggled really hard to become who he is today. Vijay says that his fans are the reason for his success and he does his bit for them with his yearly initiative Devera Santa.
The initiative started five years ago. This year’s #Deverasanta2022 plan is quite bigger and special as he has planned to arrange a trip for 100 fans, which will be completely free. After a lot of polling and deciding, Vijay now finally has a destination—Manali.
He shared a video saying “Happy New Year, my love. This is a ‘DeveraSanta Update’. I had told you that I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses paid trip on me. I asked you guys where you want to go and everyone chose the mountains, so to the mountains we go. I am sending 100 of you on a five-day trip to Manali. You are going to see the snowcapped mountains. You are going to see temples, monasteries, and we have a lot of activities planned! If you are 18+, and you have been following me, just fill out the attached ‘Devera Santa Google document form and we are going to pick 100 of you”. On the work front, Vijay will be seen in Khushi and Jana Gana Mana.
