Actress Mouni Roy ties the knot with Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar during an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa on Thursday (January 27). She hosted the wedding according to Malayali traditions. Actor Arjun Bijlani, who attended the ceremony took to Instagram to share the first pictures of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. He captioned it as, “Mr and Mrs Nambiar.” In the pictures, Mouni is clicked in a white and red Kanjeevaram saree. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar