Actress Mouni Roy ties the knot with Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar during an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa on Thursday (January 27). She hosted the wedding according to Malayali traditions. Actor Arjun Bijlani, who attended the ceremony took to Instagram to share the first pictures of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. He captioned it as, “Mr and Mrs Nambiar.” In the pictures, Mouni is clicked in a white and red Kanjeevaram saree. — TMS