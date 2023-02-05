Together, we can

On Friday, came a big announcement from filmmaker Anand Tiwari as he hinted at an untitled collaboration with Prime Video. The film will bring together actors Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri. While it was earlier set to stream on the platform by July 28, it has now been postponed to August 25.

Presented by Prime Video, the film is produced by Leo Media Collective in association with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Meanwhile, Karan Johar on Friday announced that his directorial comeback film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, had been postponed from April 28 to July 28. —TMS