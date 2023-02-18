Swara Bhasker is set for a 'shehnai-walashaadi' in March

Swara Bhasker surprised her fans by announcing her wedding to Fahad Ahmad, a political activist on Thursday (February 16). After announcing her court marriage, Swara has now shared that she will soon tie the knot with Fahad in a traditional wedding. The actress took to Twitter and wrote, “So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari and jewellery… Made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct. Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi @theUdayB.”

The traditional wedding will reportedly take place in March. Meanwhile, in another tweet, Swara added, “Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists and gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry.” — IANS

After calling Swara B-grade actress, Kangana wishes her

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production of her upcoming period political drama Emergency, recently surprised the netizens when she took to her Twitter on Friday to wish all the best to actress Swara Bhasker on her wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad. Kangana wrote on Twitter: “You both look happy and blessed. That’s God’s grace, as marriages happen in the hearts and rest all are formalities.” Kangana and Swara have worked together in the hit Tanu Weds Manu franchise. The two actresses came to loggerheads when Kangana addressed Swara as a B-grade actress along with Manmarziyaan actress Taapsee Pannu during a nepotism debate. IANS

Now, red wedding for Hardik and Natasa

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic held a Hindu wedding on Thursday (February 16). A day prior, Natasa was dressed in all-white for a Christian wedding! They shared beautiful pictures from their Hindu wedding ceremony, held in Udaipur, on their respective social media handles. While Hardik was dressed in a white sherwani, Natasa wore a red and golden lehenga. For the pheras, she opted for a beautiful red saree and looked stunning. Sharing the pictures, Hardik wrote, “Now and forever.”