Tom Cruise performs death-defying bike stunt in 'Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is back with the seventh part of Mission Impossible. On Monday, he celebrated the film’s world premiere in the Italian capital Rome. The movie features detailed stunts, one of which includes Cruise doing a death-defying stunt as he rides his bike off the edge of a cliff and does a parachute jump, which is among the film’s highlights.
The seventh installment in the franchise, Dead Reckoning Part One follows the events of Mission Impossible Fallout, where Ethan Hunt and his crew of secret agents have to save the world from a global nuclear catastrophe. The 2018 release has been the highest-grossing entry in the franchise yet, grossing $792 million at the global box office.
Actor Simon Pegg, who plays the hacker Benji, said: "It has become a kind of self-perpetuating evolving relationship where they've just egged each other on and challenged each other to move the story forward."
The stunt has been described by Cruise as one of the most dangerous he’s ever done, and it required months of prep work prior to its execution. — IANS
On an emotional note
“I am grateful to be here. And to be part of this, this whole time period. had we not had the community here to say we will support you in making what we wanted to do, It would not have been possible... I understand that I make movies for audiences, first and foremost, and to be able to have that kind of help is AMazing.” — Tom Cruise
