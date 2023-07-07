Tom Cruise wants to continue making Mission: Impossible films

— IANS

Hollywood star Tom Cruise recently celebrated his 61st birthday and the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One star opened up about his future in acting. With the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible film series dropping on July 12, Cruise is not ready to slow down and is looking at Harrison Ford for inspiration.

“Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” Cruise said. “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

Ford recently returned to theatres playing Dr. Henry Walton Jones for the last time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The actor shot the movie when he was 80 years old and although he’s done playing Indy on the big screen, he’s not done acting. “I don’t do well when I don’t have work,” Ford said in a recent interview. “I love to work... I love to feel useful. It’s my Jones, I want to be helpful,” he had said.