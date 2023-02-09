Tom Cruise will pauses film production to attend King Charles' coronation

Tom Cruise is reportedly putting his film projects on hold to attend the coronation of King Charles. The British monarch will be coronated in London on May 6 and Cruise will pause filming for the new Mission: Impossible movie in order to attend the historic event.
A source says, “Tom has been invited to King Charles’ coronation and there is no way he would have ever turned it down. It is a prestigious event and Tom is a real royalist - plus he is now close to Prince William and Kate. Tom has told film bosses to shut down the production on Mission: Impossible over the coronation weekend.”—IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi
Terms UPA 2004-14 period a ‘lost decade’, hit by scams | Ste...
Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash
9 tenders rushed to spot