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Home / Lifestyle / Tom Hanks to star in baseball movie, The Comebacker

Tom Hanks to star in baseball movie, The Comebacker

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ANI
Updated At : 05:45 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is likely to be seen in a baseball dramedy feature. Hanks will star in an adaptation of the short story The Comebacker, with Marielle Heller as a director.

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Both Hanks and Heller will produce the film through their respective production labels. The source material is from Pulitzer Prize finalist Dave Eggers, whose works A Hologram for the King and The Circle both inspired films starring Hanks.

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