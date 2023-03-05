Tom Sizemore of Saving Private Ryan fame passes away

Tom Sizemore has died after being taken off life support, his manager Charles Lago confirmed on Friday. The 61-year-old actor suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) aged 61, passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank,” Lago said in a statement.

Known for playing the tough guy, Sizemore rose to fame during the 1990s with films like Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man, Passenger 57, True Romance and Natural Born Killers.

He got his big break in Steven Spielberg’s 1998 war film Saving Private Ryan, in which he played Technical Sergeant Mike Horvath. — IANS