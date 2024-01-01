‘Tom will be dearly missed’: The Full Monty star Tom Wilkinson dies at 75

ANI

British actor Tom Wilkinson, who appeared in films like The Full Monty, Shakespeare in Love and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, passed away in the UK.

He died at the age of 75 on Saturday. He won a BAFTA for supporting actor for The Full Monty.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him," the statement from his family to the BBC read. Wilkinson also appeared in films such as Rush Hour and The Grand Budapest Hotel. He also had roles in The Green Hornet, Batman Begins, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

From George Clooney, Michael McKean to Richard Roeper, several celebrities paid their condolences. In a statement, Clooney said, "Tom made every project better, made every actor better. He was the epitome of elegance, and he will be dearly missed by all of us." Taking to X, McKean described Tom as a "great actor." — IANS &