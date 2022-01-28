As Punjabi singer Gurmeet Bawa has been awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously, artistes share how it is important to be recognised at the prime of their careers

Gurmeet Bawa

Sheetal

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee has refused to accept the Padma Award this year, citing that it has come rather late for her. Another Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa was awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously. Here is what celebrated artistes think of this move.

 Sandhya Mukherjee

Not fair

One of the brothers of Sufi-fame Wadali Brothers, Puran Chand Wadali, aged 65, had expressed his discontent on getting the Padma Shri in 2005, as they had performed together at every event. It came as a shock because even in 2003, the President of India jointly conferred the brothers with the Sangeet Natak Akademi award.

It’s demeaning

Sandhya Mukherjee, also known as Sandhya Mukopadhyay, was chosen for Padma Shri at the age of 90. Her daughter Soumi Sengupta had shared: “At 90, with a singing career spanning over eight decades, being chosen for Padma Shri is demeaning for a singer of her stature.” The same way, daughter of late singer Gurmeet Bawa, although happy for her mother being recognized, feels the award should have come when she was alive.” This explains the disappointment of traditional musicians and singers when they are often left out from the list during the prime of their career and age.

Artistes who have refused the Award

Sistla Janaki: In 2013, she refused the Padma Bhushan, while stating, “It has come late in my five-and-half-decade long career.” She was 75 then. One of the best-known playback singers in India, recipient of four National awards and 33 different state awards, she had sung in 20 languages.

Imrat Khan: Sitarist Imrat Khan declined the honour in 2017 at the age of 82. His refusal letter read, “While I acknowledge the good intentions behind this move, I have mixed feelings about it without holding any prejudice to the purpose of this award, which comes, perhaps, many decades late — while my juniors receive the Padma Bhushan.”

Salim Khan: Indian actor, writer and screenwriter, Salim Khan, at 80, had refused to accept the Padma Shri calling the act too late when his contemporaries had received it before him. His words, “My contribution to cinema has been much more than what is being offered to me (as an acknowledgment). So, I have refused to accept it.”

Sukumar Azhikode: An illustrious author, he is known for detailed interpretation of Indian philosophy, Vedas and Upanishads. The man who contributed to Malayalam literature deemed the national honour as unconstitutional, as it led to discrimination.

Long gap

Soma Ghosh, the first woman who had the honour of performing in Parliament, considers herself lucky and worthy of being the recipient of Padma Shri early as compared to others. She says, “Something needs to be done to encourage shashtriya sangeet as well as promote the artistes. Also, the gap between Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan is 10 years, which needs to be reduced to five years. For artistes like me, who have been training and giving back to the society in every way possible way and at the same time keeping the nation’s cultural heritage intact, it is important to be lauded and given a pat on the back. Classical artistes are all for being appreciated and keep the art form going; they never pursue art for money.”

Right decision

Kathak exponent Shobha Koser says, “Sandhya has done the right thing by declining the award. If Neeraj Chopra is being awarded today for his performance then why these awards and honours arrive late in the life of classical musicians, singers and dancers. It is difficult to understand. The award shoud be given when people are at the peak of their career and working in the field. Also when someone like Sandhya ji is being awarded so late, then giving her a Padma Shri is not enough. She deserves Padma Bhushan or Vibhushan.”

Dismal truth

Music composer Atul Sharma opines, “Art and culture has always been the last priority and the first casualty. So, often in the prime time of their career, artistes are busy working. It is only later in time that they realise that they should have been awarded and that is the sad reality.” 

#GurmeetBawa

