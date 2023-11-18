‘Too much, too young’: Jessica Alba on her ‘awkward phase’ styling

IANS

Actress Jessica Alba has reflected on her past style decisions. In a new TikTok clip, the actress talked about having an ‘awkward phase’ while growing up.

As the video started, Althoff, 26, insisted Alba had skipped her ‘awkward phase’ while the actress stated that the assumption was incorrect. Still, Althoff felt that the Dark Angel alum had the liberty of missing out on ‘a normal person’s awkward stage.’

Alba then shed light on how she actually got an early start on the so-called cringe rite of passage. “It’s so weird that I started using a curling iron and hairspray at age, like, five,” she confessed.

“And no wonder I had so much asthma.” She added that she was ‘doing too much, too young,’ while reminiscing about how she also ‘went through the coloured eyeshadow phase’ in her past.