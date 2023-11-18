‘Too much, too young’: Jessica Alba on her ‘awkward phase’ styling

Actress Jessica Alba has reflected on her past style decisions. In a new TikTok clip, the actress talked about having an ‘awkward phase’ while growing up.
As the video started, Althoff, 26, insisted Alba had skipped her ‘awkward phase’ while the actress stated that the assumption was incorrect. Still, Althoff felt that the Dark Angel alum had the liberty of missing out on ‘a normal person’s awkward stage.’
Alba then shed light on how she actually got an early start on the so-called cringe rite of passage. “It’s so weird that I started using a curling iron and hairspray at age, like, five,” she confessed.
“And no wonder I had so much asthma.” She added that she was ‘doing too much, too young,’ while reminiscing about how she also ‘went through the coloured eyeshadow phase’ in her past.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’
The city's AQI stands at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at ...
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary
The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...
Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP
Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday
5 die as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand
5 seriously injured