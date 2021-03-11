'We have taken a calculated risk,' says filmmaker Anees Bazmee about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Nonika Singh

Making a film itself is a challenge. But when you are trying to replicate the success of a hugely successful film and an acclaimed one like Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the task at hand becomes doubly onerous. As noted filmmaker Anees Bazmee is ready with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he avers, “We have taken a calculated risk.”

First things first, unlike the first outing, part two is not a psychological thriller. Besides, none of the actors are trying to walk in the shoes of their predecessors for the characters, except perhaps Rajpal Yadav as Chotta Pandit, this time over are vastly different. Nevertheless, he agrees, “Comparisons are obvious. There is no denying Priydarashan is a great director and his directorial signature was a cult film.”

Anees tried not to watch it again, though the impressions of the 2007 film could not be easily erased. And the second part of the hit franchise will certainly make you walk down the lane of nostalgia, more so since waft of songs like Aami je tomar and Teri aankhen bhool bhulaiyaa from the previous one will lace the film.

But, otherwise it’s a completely new film, a ghost story where horror meets comedy, not an easy genre, nor the one Bollywood experiments too often with. While comedy is Anees’ forte, after all he has given us laugh-riots like Welcome, Ready and No Entry he is stepping into the world of horror for the first time. Indeed, during childhood he was transfixed when grandmothers regaled him with bhootiya tales. Among the lexicon of horror flicks he singles out Mahal, Exorcist and Woh Kaun Thi? as his favourites.

While making a horror film, he feels one has to get the atmospherics right and in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the crux lies in, “Darte darte hansana aur hanste hanste darana.” The same idea translated on the film sets which were akin to a playground where Anees pulled out many a spank on his cast. He recalls how they spooked out lovely Kiara Advani in a haveli by springing a scary surprise. Exceptionally fond of his cast, especially gifted Tabu with whom he is working for the first time, he gushes, “She is phenomenal.” The gifted actor might be better known for highbrow cinema, he insists, “Let’s not slot her. She is truly versatile.”

As for the lead Kartik Aaryan, well, Anees has been watching him and his comic timing ever since the actor made his presence felt in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Though comparisons with Akshay, with a vast body of work who headlined Bhool Bhulaiyaa would be odious, the director is over-indulgent about his young hero whose energy he says is something to watch out for. About lovely lass Kiara, he feels “few actors have evolved so well and so fast.”

The director in him never over-directs his actors. But nor does he let his cast be. Anyway, since he is the writer too, he makes sure they have enough punchlines and deliver the same with panache. Maker of super-hit comedies, laughter he believes is the best medicine. Sure, during Covid many forgot how to laugh and the pandemic dealt a mighty blow to the film industry. Making of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was held up for a very long time. But now as theatres have opened up, he is looking forward to the release with mixed emotions but primarily of hope that viewers will shower the same love they did on the first outing. And the maker, who believes it’s a blessing to entertain others, promises a steady dose of goose-bumps that will leave their mouth agape in horror as much as end up in curves we call smiles.