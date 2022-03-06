Armaan Malik to perform at the Grammys Global Spin

Armaan Malik will become the first Indian singer to perform at the Grammys Global Spin. The singer-composer will be singing his number You at the event. The Grammys Global Spin is a concert series initiated by the Recording Academy to promote global music. The platform celebrates music from all over the world. Fans of Armaan Malik are ecstatic.
You is a beautiful love ballad that can be heard on loop. Earlier, it was AR Rahman who had brought laurels to the country by winning a couple of Grammy Awards. They were for the movie Slumdog Millionaire. Meanwhile, South Korean musician B.I aka Kim Han-bin has also performed for the Grammys Global Spin. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...
Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA
India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...
Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused
Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago
Himachal's Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases
Decision taken at meeting of Kangra dist officials with AAI