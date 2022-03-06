Armaan Malik to perform at the Grammys Global Spin

Armaan Malik will become the first Indian singer to perform at the Grammys Global Spin. The singer-composer will be singing his number You at the event. The Grammys Global Spin is a concert series initiated by the Recording Academy to promote global music. The platform celebrates music from all over the world. Fans of Armaan Malik are ecstatic.

You is a beautiful love ballad that can be heard on loop. Earlier, it was AR Rahman who had brought laurels to the country by winning a couple of Grammy Awards. They were for the movie Slumdog Millionaire. Meanwhile, South Korean musician B.I aka Kim Han-bin has also performed for the Grammys Global Spin. — TMS