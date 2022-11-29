Total dhamaka

The makers of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming movie Cirkus unveiled its teaser on Monday. The film marks Ranveer Singh’s third collaboration with the superstar Bollywood director Rohit Shetty after Simmba and the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where he had an extended cameo appearance.
The teaser features a bunch of Rohit Shetty regulars such as Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma. Both Ranveer and Varun seem to be playing dual roles in the film.
The teaser not just announces the date (December 2) when the trailer would drop, but also said the film will be released during Christmas this year. —IANS
