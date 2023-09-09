Tough times: Kourtney Kardashain reveals she was scared before her fetal surgery

IANS

Reality TV star, Kourtney Kardashain had recently undergone fetal surgery, which she revealed had scared the living daylights out of her. But now, she is doing just fine, and is currently resting in order to recuperate.

The TV star had said that she was very scared after finding out that her baby needed surgery.”

“She didn’t want to talk about what was going on. But now, she is doing okay. She is still resting at home with Travis (Barker),” according to a report.

Kourtney, 44, announced on September 6, that she had undergone “urgent fetal surgery”, and later expressed gratitude on social media to the medical staff, and her doctors, thanking them for “saving her baby’s life.”

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, had rushed home for an “urgent family matter” that he and Kourtney addressed on social media the very same day.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of their hands intertwined on Instagram, the expectant mom wrote, “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.” She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Travis Barker also shared a tweet about the situation, writing, “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”