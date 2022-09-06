Saanand Verma has multiple projects lined up and says that this is how he loves his work schedule to look like.

While the actor admits that it’s tough to switch characters, it’s the thrill of a challenge that drives him to do so. “It is tough to do multiple projects simultaneously. If you genuinely feel these characters and work on them, then it is very tough to go from one character to another. As an actor, I think this is a big challenge. And where I can see challenges, I have fun! It is challenging to do multiple projects and to meet that challenge is very thrilling for me,” he says.

Time management has never been an issue. He says, “I am able to balance out my time as I am a good time manager. I can manage my time well. I have experience in the corporate world as well and have worked at the managerial level. I balance out my time and I am also able to maintain a work-life balance.”