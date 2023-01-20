Tracing the masterminds

A tragedy that shook the nation to its core, the serial blasts across various cities in India were one of the most horrific terror strikes India has ever endured. The clever, cutting-edge investigations conducted by the heroic Mumbai police and the Indian Intelligence Bureau infiltrated the tactical operations of the masterminds behind the gruesome terror acts – the Indian Mujahideen group.

Showcasing the step-by-step journey of arresting the dangerous convicts, who caused havoc across the nation, Warner Bros. Discovery announces a new investigative special, Hunt For The Indian Mujahideen.

The new original, premiered on January 19 on discovery+, essays the first-person narrative of the investigating officers. Speaking of his experience helming the series, Zulfakar Sadriwala (Xulfee), director of Hunt For The Indian Mujahideen, said, “The most challenging yet enriching experience as a filmmaker was to set a seamless narrative of the investigation without making it too complicated for the viewers.”