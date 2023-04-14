Traditional touch

TV and film actress Anita Raaj recently spoke about her entry in the show Saavi Ki Savaari as Kumud Agarwal and shared her experience of playing a rigid character with traditional beliefs in the daily soap.

About her entry, she said: “It makes me very happy to see Saavi Ki Savaari win over viewers with its heartfelt narrative. I’m excited to be part of the show in the role of Kumud Agarwal, Nityam’s (Farman Haider) dadi bua.” Anita has been part of movies like Prem Geet, Naukar Biwi Ka, among others, and was also seen in TV shows such as Eena Meena Deeka, Tumhari Pakhi, Choti Sarrdaarni and Parineeti.

Anita will be playing an important role in the show, which is a story of female auto driver Saavi Goyal, played by Samridhi Shukla.