Traditional touch

TV and film actress Anita Raaj recently spoke about her entry in the show Saavi Ki Savaari as Kumud Agarwal and shared her experience of playing a rigid character with traditional beliefs in the daily soap.
About her entry, she said: “It makes me very happy to see Saavi Ki Savaari win over viewers with its heartfelt narrative. I’m excited to be part of the show in the role of Kumud Agarwal, Nityam’s (Farman Haider) dadi bua.” Anita has been part of movies like Prem Geet, Naukar Biwi Ka, among others, and was also seen in TV shows such as Eena Meena Deeka, Tumhari Pakhi, Choti Sarrdaarni and Parineeti.
Anita will be playing an important role in the show, which is a story of female auto driver Saavi Goyal, played by Samridhi Shukla.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...