'Trae paaji naal Bhangra': Ranveer Singh

ANI

After teaching National Basketball Association (NBA) legend ‘Shaq’ aka Shaquille O’Neal some ‘desi’ movies, Ranveer Singh turned the basketball court on fire as he grooved to his song Gallan Goodiyan with Ice Trae.

On Monday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared the video. Decked in a fun, eclectic pink ensemble, Ranveer seemed overjoyed to be teaching the US basketball star his Bhangra moves! Ranveer captioned the video, “Trae Paaji naal Bhangra!!! Here’s Ice Trae celebrating his awesome performance with some Gallan Goodiyan!” Check out the video:

Singh was appointed as NBA Brand Ambassador for India in 2021. Since then, he has frequently been photographed at significant NBA events worldwide.