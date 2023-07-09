Trailer of Amazon Original Series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart released

Prime Video released the official trailer of the Amazon Original series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, set to launchon August 4. Directed by GlendynIvin (Penguin Bloom, Safe Harbour) and from the producers of Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and Anatomy of a Scandal, the trailer reveals the complex mysteries and secrets surrounding Alice Hart and her family’s past.
Based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling debut novel, the seven-part series tells the emotional story of Alice Hart.
