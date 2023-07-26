Trailer of Choona unveiled

ANI

A new heist comedy series Choona is coming your way. Helmed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, Choona stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer. Pushpendra Nath Misra shared, “Choona is grand and unique; a world that is quintessentially Indian because of elements like astrology and jugaad. It is a complete package of action, drama, romance, thrills, and comedy meant to thoroughly entertain the audience. Choona champions the power of the common man. Collaborating with Netflix has been a fulfilling journey because their processes focus on the content. They understand what it takes to create a slick story of an international standard while being local. With more than 100 days of shoot and tons of VFX, Choona has been a labour of love. The cast has been a dream to work with. Choona is a binge-worthy show; an eight-course meal that once tasted, has to be consumed in one sitting.”

Jimmy Sheirgill also shared his experience working in the series, “It is extremely exciting to be a part of the show that has been directed by a brilliant director, Pushpendra Nath Misra. It has an amazing ensemble cast and will be streaming on Netflix. The show is high-spirited and a perfect watch. As a character, Shukla is quite smart and savvy. He is unpredictable and one can never know how he will react in a situation. It’s not so easy to con Shukla, especially on his own turf. Does Shukla really get conned? Wait and watch.”

Choona will be out on Netflix soon.