Trailer of Fallout released

Prime Video recently opened the vault to the official trailer of the upcoming post-apocalyptic series Fallout, based on the immensely popular retro-futuristic video game franchise. The trailer sees vault dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell) struggle to adapt to the twisted andworld of irradiated wasteland, and offers the first glimpse of Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) and Ma June (Dale Dickey). All eight episodes of the series will be released on April 11.

