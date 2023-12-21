Trailer of Hollywood star Nicole Kidman’s series Expats unveiled

ANI

The trailer of Nicole Kidman-starrer Expats has been unveiled. Directed by Lulu Wang, Expats also stars Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo. Based on Janice Y K Lee’s 2016 novel The Expatriates, the six-episode limited series follows an international community in Hong Kong whose lives are bound together forever, following a sudden family tragedy.

In the series, Kidman portrays Margaret, a woman who has moved her whole family to Hong Kong. Blue plays a career-driven woman, Hilary, whose friendship with Margaret is fractured by fate. Yoo stars as Mercy, a carefree New Yorker just out of college, who becomes entangled in the lives of the Hong Kong expat community. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the series’ trailer. Additionally, Jack Huston will portray David, Hilary’s husband, while Brian Tee will play Clarke, Margaret’s husband.

Expats marks Wang’s first TV project. She is best known for her 2019 film The Farewell. Wang also serves as showrunner and writer. The executive producers include Kidman, Alice Bell, Melanie Marnich, Daniele Melia, Per Saari, Stan Wlodkowski and Theresa Park. Lee is also producing the adaptation. Expats will debut on Prime Video on January 26, 2024.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .